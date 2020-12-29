Josh McDaniels Reveals If He Wants To Be A Head Coach Again

Josh McDaniels is always at the top of the list when it comes to head coaching candidates, yet he hasn’t left the New England Patriots since re-joining the franchise back in 2012.

McDaniels had the chance to leave for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018, but he ultimately chose to return to the Patriots. It was an odd decision at the time, especially since the Colts had a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck.

There haven’t been too many rumors about where McDaniels could go next since the Patriots have been abysmal on offense this season. That being said, he addressed the possibility of becoming a head coach during a conference call on Tuesday.

“Absolutely. I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said, via Radio.com. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

During his two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, McDaniels owned an 11-17 record.

New England’s success over the past decade has made McDaniels an intriguing candidate, but he may get overlooked now due to other options on the market.

Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady and Brian Daboll are just a few offensive coordinators who will probably be hot commodities this offseason.

If McDaniels doesn’t get a head coaching offer in 2021, he can rebuild his value with a strong showing next season.