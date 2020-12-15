Josh McDaniels Sums Up His Thoughts On Cam Newton

The New England Patriots came crashing back down to earth last week, losing 24-3 to the Los Angeles Rams. It’s led to several questions regarding the relationship between Josh McDaniels and Cam Newton.

Newton came to McDaniels’ defense during an interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show when asked about the offensive coordinator’s play-calling.

“One thing that’s not going to happen, and let me be perfectly clear, you’re not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels,” Newton said. “There’s been times where, as a player, you kind of bail your coach out because of the plays that you may make. But more times than not, Josh has bailed the whole team out because of his theory and his in-game adjustments. So it’s give and take.”

McDaniels was then asked about Newton on Tuesday. His response about the former MVP’s production thus far was interesting, as he said “As far as Cam is concerned, I couldn’t ask anything more of him.”

This comment from McDaniels has a way different tone compared to what Bill Belichick said this morning.

“Our passing game is still not as efficient as we need it to be,” Belichick said of the passing game.

Newton remains an efficient runner, but there are concerns about his ability to move the chains as a passer. He only has 2,172 passing yards in 12 starts this season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Newton has three games left to prove he can be the starter for New England in 2021.