Julian Edelman Posts A 2-Word Message Before Sunday Night Football

The New England Patriots started off the post-Tom Brady era with a win, as Cam Newton and Co. secured a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Week 2 poses a much tougher test, though.

New England is set to take on the Seahawks in Seattle. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had extreme praise for Russell Wilson earlier in the week.

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. But I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” Belichick said on Thursday morning. “This guy is a tremendous player.”

The Super Bowl-winning head coach added: “He can do everything. He’s got obviously great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game. His decision-making, running, passing.”

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appears to be ready for the tough Sunday Night Football challenge. He posted a two-word message on Twitter a couple of hours before kickoff.

“Pack mentality,” he tweeted.

The Patriots will need to play well in all three facets of the game in order to get a tough win on the road against the Seahawks.

New England and Seattle are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.