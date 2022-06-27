Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though.

Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.

"Now that I've taken a year off, my body feels pretty straight," he said.

However, he'd only return to the NFL on one condition: if the Patriots were interested. He wouldn't even consider another team.

"If I were ever to come back I will only come back as a Pat, probably," Edelman added.

Edelman's a legend in New England. He spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Patriots, where he totaled 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

In his final season in the NFL, Edelman had 21 catches for 315 yards in six games, one of which he started.

It's a bit surprising Edelman wouldn't want to reunite with Tom Brady, though. He caught most of his career catches from Brady while the two were playing together in New England.

It sure would be fun to see the two reunite, except this time in Tampa Bay.

Should Edelman come out of retirement?