Julian Edelman Describes His Current Relationship With Tom Brady

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady once formed one of the most threatening duos in the NFL. The combo tore apart opposing secondaries and led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowls during their time together.

But, Brady left for the Buccaneers this last offseason, leaving the aging Edelman alone with Bill Belichick. The Patriots labored all year long and the 34-year-old receiver battled injuries throughout the campaign. He underwent knee surgery after just six games, ending his season and complicating a return to the team in 2021.

The two remain close, but their relationship has clearly changed since the split. Edelman spoke about seeing Brady in the NFC Championship game, just a season removed from catching passes the legendary quarterback in New England.

“It’s kind of like a relationship or a marriage where you grew apart but you still love each other. You still love each other. You may have a couple kids. We have three kids,” Edelman said on Pardon My Take per Mass Live. “So there’s still communication of what you guys are going through and how you’re doing. But you’ve both got your own lives that you have to keep on going towards. That’s kind of how it’s like. I want to see those guys do well. It’s awesome seeing Gronk and Tommy doing well and playing and making big plays. Right now it’s obviously definitely weird, but it is what it is.”

Julian Edelman on @PardonMyTake today discuses what its like post break up watching Tom and Gronk and Scotty Miller in the playoffs. Im Hoping mom and dad get back together one day pic.twitter.com/5sHyOZhRTF — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 22, 2021

Edelman still respects Brady for all that he’s accomplished. The wide receiver seems to love the quarterback’s ability to stay in the NFL and is probably thankful that he benefitted from Brady’s longevity.

“My respect level for Tom goes up each year, the older I get,” Edelman said. “I’m 34 turning 35 and it gets more and more difficult when you compound years in this league. To see him going out at 43, playing really good football, it’s inspiring. That’s what it is.”

Brady will get the chance to garner even more respect from around the league when he plays in his 14th conference championship game on Sunday. If the 43-year-old wins, he’ll make his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 7.