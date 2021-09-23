Julian Edelman Reveals His Favorite Play From NFL Career

Julian Edelman certainly was part of a bunch of memorable plays during his 12 seasons with the New England Patriots. Now, we know which one was his favorite.

Edelman, who will be honored at halftime of this weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints, revealed today that his top play is the 21-yard reception he made on 3rd-and-14 early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the play, Edelman absorbed a big hit from Seattle safety Kam Chancellor. The Patriots wound up turning that drive into a touchdown to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 24-21.

Edelman would later catch the game-winning touchdown.

Edelman says his favorite play from his career was the 3rd-and-14 in Super Bowl 49 when he was hit by Kam Chancelor. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 23, 2021

While this play was tremendously important, there are a lot of people who probably expected Edelman to choose his diving, juggling catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl two years later. The improbable grab helped spark New England’s epic fourth quarter comeback.

For his career, Edelman, who retired following the 2020 season, finished with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. The undersized wide receiver also displayed a knack for coming up big in the postseason throughout his career.

The New England fans will have a chance to show off their appreciation for the former seventh-round pick this Sunday.