Julian Edelman 'Football Life' Episode Coming: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is getting his own A Football Life episode on NFL Network.

Edelman's episode of A Football Life will air on Nov. 25. Additional information on this episode is unavailable at this time.

While there's no denying Edelman's impact on the Patriots, it's surprising to see him get his own A Football Life episode.

Most episodes of A Football Life are about NFL legends. The most recent season highlighted the careers of Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Ronnie Lott and Bruce Smith.

With all due respect, Edelman didn't have a legendary career in New England. For that reason, NFL fans are confused as to why he'll get his very own episode.

Edelman finished his NFL career with 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. His best moments usually took place during the playoffs.

The highlight of Edelman's career was winning Super Bowl MVP during the 2018 season. He had 10 catches for 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.