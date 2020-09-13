Julian Edelman Has A 1-Word Message For Today’s Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will take the field for the first time without longtime starting quarterback Tom Brady.

After two decades in New England, Brady decided to take his talents to Tampa. He signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, officially ending his run with Bill Belichick and company.

Just a few weeks after losing one MVP quarterback, the Patriots gained another. The team signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to a very team-friendly deal.

One thing remains constant for the Patriots heading into the first game of the season, though. Star wide receiver Julian Edelman is still the top target in the offense.

Brady’s favorite target will likely become Newton’s favorite target as well. Before today’s game, Edelman had a simple message for fans.

“Showtime,” he said on Twitter.

It’s clear he and the Patriots are ready to go ahead of the first game of the season.

New England opens the 2020 campaign with a contest against division-rival Miami. The Dolphins have found success against the Patriots in recent years, but New England enters as the heavy favorite.

Miami will have veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center so anything is possible. Fitzmagic has a history of throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns or turning the ball over multiple times.

New England and Miami kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.