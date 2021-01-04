Julian Edelman Has A Message For New England Patriots Fans

The 2020 New England Patriots season was their first losing season since 2000, and they struggled all the way to their 7-9 finish.

Heading into the offseason, Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman had a message for the franchise. Taking to Twitter, he thanked his teammates for playing hard throughout the season and thanked the fans for their continued support. He pledged that the Patriots will “keep going” next year and beyond.

“This team, this organization, this fan base, knows nothing but hard work. And this year, showed that in spades,” Edelman said. “Proud to say that my brothers fought to the last whistle. Pats Nation, thank you for riding with us all year. All we can do is keep our eyes downfield. #KeepGoing”

Edelman was limited to just six games with a knee injury. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 315 yards.

The New England Patriots have a lot of hard decisions to make this offseason, especially at quarterback. They are expected to part ways with starter Cam Newton, likely putting backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer into a QB competition again.

But the Patriots still have the best head coach in the NFL in Bill Belichick, and a defense which continues to rank among the elite even in off years.

The 2020 season may have been a bust in their first year post-Brady, but the Patriots could be back on top before we know it.

