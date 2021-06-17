Look: Julian Edelman Has Cool Message For Tom Brady

Even at 43 years old, Tom Brady is worthy of being on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden. On Thursday, it was announced that he’ll be on the cover of Madden ’22 alongside Patrick Mahomes.

In an interview with ESPN, Brady admit that he’s grateful to be on the cover of Madden ’22. It’s the second time in his career that he’s a cover athlete for EA Sports.

“To think that now, almost 30 years later, 25 years later, since the mid-90s, here I am representing EA on the cover of Madden with one of the other great players in the NFL right now,” Brady said, via ESPN. “And just thinking how fortunate I’ve become over the years to put myself in this position to have these experiences in my life that I’m very grateful for.”

Several players have congratulated Brady for being on this year’s Madden cover, including former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

Edelman posted a photo of the very first Madden roster that featured Brady. However, the roster didn’t actually include his name. Instead, it just showed his jersey number and position.

“You’ve come a long way since ‘QB No. 12,'” Edelman tweeted at Brady.

This just goes to show how far Brady and Madden have come over the years.

Brady is considered the greatest to ever play in the NFL, meanwhile Madden features some of the best graphics gamers have ever seen.