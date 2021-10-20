Julian Edelman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Patriots

Gillette Stadium used to be considered a house of horrors for opposing teams. That hasn’t been the case this season for the New England Patriots.

Though it sounds crazy, the Patriots are 0-4 this season at home. They’ve been so disappointing in Foxboro that former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help but rant about the team’s struggles this week.

When discussing the Patriots’ recent loss to the Cowboys on Inside the NFL, Edelman had a harsh take on the state of the franchise. He believes the Patriots are currently just a shell of their former selves.

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now, and it hurts me to say this. They are not the Patriots,” Edelman said, via WBZ Boston Sports. “We are so used to seeing the last 20 years — and I know there’s different players, and this, that, but there’s still a group of guys in there that know how they should play.

“They need to start playing mistake-free football. They’ve had a handful of plays this year where they if they would have went their way, if they would have taken care of the football, if they didn’t get two blocked punts — hasn’t been done since ’93 in New England), if they would have not thrown an interception, if the linemen didn’t let the quarterback have guys running at him free … . I’m a little venting right now.”

Edelman usually talks about the Patriots in a positive manner, but it’s hard to be really optimistic about a 2-4 team.

The Patriots will try to get back on the right track this Sunday against the New York Jets. They won the previous meeting at MetLife Stadium by a score of 25-6.