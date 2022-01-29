Julian Edelman Has Message For Tom Brady After Retirement News

After spending over 20 years in the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly retired. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington were first to break the news.

According to the latest ESPN report, Brady’s decision to retire was based on his family and health. He also realized the Buccaneers will most likely undergo significant roster turnover this offseason.

Obviously, the NFL will not look the same without Brady. He has been a fixture in this league for two decades.

With that being said, countless athletes are going on social media to congratulate Brady on all his accomplishments. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had a ton of success with Brady in New England, had a pretty great reaction.

“Thanks for the memories, babe,” Edelman tweeted at Brady.

Brady and Edelman worked so well together because they’re similar competitors. They played with chips on their shoulders at all times.

In Super Bowl LIII, Edelman hauled in 10 passes from Brady for 141 yards in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was a fantastic performance from the shifty wideout.

As for Brady, we’ve seen him have great performances on the biggest stage several times. After all, he’s walking away from the NFL with seven Super Bowl rings.