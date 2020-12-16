Patriots Announce Update On WR Julian Edelman

The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily this weekend, with the lack of talent at the wide receiver position being a major reason. Julian Edelman, the team’s top player at the position, has been out since Week 7.

Edelman caught one pass for 13 yards that week against the San Francisco 49ers. He underwent a procedure on his knee, and Bill Belichick made sure to confirm that he wouldn’t return until he was definitely ready to play.

That time appears to be now. Edelman and Shilique Calhoun, a linebacker who hasn’t played since Week 9, have returned to practice. It is a welcome sight for the Pats, who have a big game with the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Miami currently occupies the final AFC Wild Card spot at 8-5. The Patriots are two full games behind them at 6-7, with the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) and Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) ahead of them in the pecking order. The Buffalo Bills currently lead the AFC East race at 10-3, after a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Full attendance at practice today, including the return of Julian Edelman and Shilique Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/oiB522QDFH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 16, 2020

On the season, Julian Edelman has 21 receptions for 315 yards in six games. Even with this long absence and underwhelming numbers, he is third on the team in receiving yards this season, behind only Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

Time is running out for the Patriots to keep their incredible playoff streak alive. The team has won the AFC East every year since 2008, which Tom Brady missed the majority of due to injury. The Bills will clinch the division this year with a win over Denver this weekend, a Miami loss to the Patriots, or both teams tying.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins face off in Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

