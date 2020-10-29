Julian Edelman Is Reportedly Expected To Miss Game Action

One of the main reasons for the New England Patriots’ struggles this season is their inability to move the ball through the air. That flaw might be on display more than usual this weekend because of an injury to the team’s top wideout.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots expect Julian Edelman to “miss some game action.” He’s dealing with a knee injury that could require surgery.

Edelman was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice. His condition must have gotten worse since he was absent from this afternoon’s practice session.

This season, Edelman has 21 receptions for 315 yards. The former Super Bowl MVP has been fairly quiet over the past few games, totaling just 56 receiving yards in October.

Julian Edelman is absent from practice and is expected to miss some game action, according to a source. He's been dealing with a knee injury. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

To make matters even worse for the Patriots, their offense could be without N’Keal Harry this weekend as well. He suffered a concussion against the 49ers on Sunday and hasn’t been cleared yet.

Since the Patriots won’t have Edelman this weekend and Harry’s status is in doubt, Josh McDaniels has to scheme his game plan around the running game. Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris have been bright spots in what has been a disappointing year for New England.

It’s also crucial that Cam Newton snaps out of his recent funk. If he can’t keep the chains moving this weekend against the Bills, he might get benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

UPDATE: Howe is now reporting that Edelman actually already had surgery on his knee.

Edelman actually already had knee surgery today, according to two sources. Not expected to end his season but he’ll miss time. https://t.co/YVlDB7XYzt — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

Edelman’s knee surgery isn’t expected to cost him the rest of the season, but he’ll certainly miss time.