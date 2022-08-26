Julian Edelman Names Most Underrated Wide Receiver In NFL

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catches a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman's Thursday afternoon Reddit AMA produced numerous interesting nuggets, including who he feels is the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

For that question, Edelman answered with Detroit Lions second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a stellar rookie season and is being counted on for a step forward in 2022.

In 17 games (nine starts) last year, St. Brown posted 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. The USC product also scored a rushing TD.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, St. Brown enters the upcoming season with a chip still on his shoulder, even with his impressive rookie results.

He's still smarting over being a fourth-round pick and the 17th wide receiver off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Brown projects to be the Lions' top receiver this fall, with D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds also seeing extensive action.

Explosive rookie first-rounder Jameson Williams won't be available until midseason at the earliest as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the national championship game in January.