Julian Edelman On Comeback: We All Know The Season Starts After Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catches a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday, NFL Network debuted its "A Football Life" episode featuring former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman had a productive run in New England, hauling in 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Even though Edelman hasn't played since the 2020 season, it appears he's leaving the door open for a comeback.

During the documentary, Edelman made a very interesting comment about his potential return to the gridiron.

"I don't know, but there's about 12 plays a game I guarantee I can get open and catch a ball right now," Edelman said. "Because we all know football season starts after Thanksgiving."

There's currently no indication that Edelman will come out of retirement this season. However, fans are starting to wonder if it's a possibility.

Unsurprisingly, some people are linking Edelman to the Buccaneers. If the slot receiver wants to play football again, a reunion with Tom Brady would make sense.