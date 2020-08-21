Julian Edelman Raves About Cam Newton’s Attitude During Camp

Cam Newton has been on a mission to prove his doubters wrong ever since the Carolina Panthers released him in March. He won’t get to showcase his skills until the regular season actually begins in September, but all the buzz out of training camp is very positive.

Analysts were somewhat confused by Newton’s fit in New England since he’s not a pocket passer like Tom Brady. On the flip side, the former MVP is very dynamic and has the ability to take over games with his athleticism.

With the regular season still a few weeks away, the Patriots haven’t decided who will be their starting quarterback for the season opener. If Julian Edelman had his pick, he’d probably go with Newton.

Edelman hasn’t definitively said who he wants to start at quarterback, but the former Super Bowl MVP continues to rave about Newton’s work ethic.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason,” Edelman told The Greg Hill Show. “The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic and he’s got a charming personality. It’s been fun to be around.”

The stars might be aligning for Newton to start for Week 1.

Jarrett Stidham recently suffered a hip injury and might not be 100 percent until several weeks from now. That would leave the quarterback competition down to Brian Hoyer and Cam Newton.

In terms of upside, Newton clearly wins that battle over Hoyer. However, the latter has far more experience in Josh McDaniels’ offensive system.

We’ll find out soon enough who will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots.

[Ryan Hannable]