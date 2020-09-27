Julian Edelman Reacted To Bill Belichick’s Viral Outfit

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is a fan of his head coach’s style, which went viral earlier this week.

Bill Belichick is known for his rugged sweatshirts and he wore an extremely rugged one to a press conference this week.

The New England Patriots head coach went viral on social media for his look. He looked like he just stepped off a lobster boat.

This Belichick x Yeezy collab is heat pic.twitter.com/iLA6vd7FYF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020

Edelman is a big fan of his coach’s rugged look. The Patriots wide receiver joked about the Kanye-like sweatshirt before admitting that he respects how Belichick just doesn’t care about stuff like this.

“I like it. I think it’s awesome,” Edelman said. “That’s how Kanye West dresses. I mean, so maybe Bill influenced Kanye.

“The respect level goes up the roof for a guy that just doesn’t care what he looks like. He just cares about results and getting the job done.”

One thing is very clear: Bill Belichick does not care at all what people think about his “fashion.”

New England, 1-1 on the 2020 season, is set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.