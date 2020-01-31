Julian Edelman Has Incredible Reaction To Tom Brady’s Cryptic Message

Tom Brady sent the NFL world into a frenzy just by posting a simple black and white photo of himself. Fans couldn’t tell if he was heading onto the field or walking away from it.

While the football community anxiously waits to see where the future Hall of Famer will sign this offseason, New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is having fun with the entire situation. On Friday afternoon, he shared a hilarious photo on Instagram.

Edelman posted a picture from the movie “Say Anything,” which featured John Cusack. The most popular scene from the film is when Cusack’s character is seen holding a boombox over his head outside of the main female protagonist’s house.

Instead of posting the exact picture from the film, Edelman photoshopped his face into the photo. It’s a pretty clever idea from the former Super Bowl MVP.

Here’s the photo from Edelman’s Instagram account:

Julian Edelman gives Brady props on Instagram, possibly in response to yesterday's viral cryptic tweet. pic.twitter.com/LmkOZ9FoOG — sidelinecreeper (@Sidelinecreepin) January 31, 2020

At this point no one knows where Brady will end up this offseason. He’ll likely keep his cards close to his vest and avoid leaking out any information to the media.

The idea of Brady and Edelman splitting up would be odd for sure, but it’s a legitimate possibility. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been linked to the six-time Super Bowl champion.