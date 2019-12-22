The Spun

Julian Edelman’s Reaction To Tom Brady’s Block Is Going Viral

Tom Brady in the first half of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

You know it’s an important game for the New England Patriots when 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is out there throwing blocks. And Saturday’s game was very important.

New England beat Buffalo, 24-17, on Saturday night to clinch the AFC East division.

Brady threw one of his patented blocks on a big run by rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Brady’s block helped spark the 18-yard run for a first down.

Gillette Stadium was pretty fired up:

You can’t expect those blocks every week, though.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reminded everyone of that following the game. New England gets one block a year like that from its star quarterback.

Hey, when you’re 42 years old and still playing quarterback in the NFL, one big block a year is more than acceptable.

