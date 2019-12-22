Julian Edelman’s Reaction To Tom Brady’s Block Is Going Viral

You know it’s an important game for the New England Patriots when 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is out there throwing blocks. And Saturday’s game was very important.

New England beat Buffalo, 24-17, on Saturday night to clinch the AFC East division.

Brady threw one of his patented blocks on a big run by rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Brady’s block helped spark the 18-yard run for a first down.

Gillette Stadium was pretty fired up:

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

You can’t expect those blocks every week, though.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reminded everyone of that following the game. New England gets one block a year like that from its star quarterback.

Edelman on Brady’s block: We get one of those a year… the man is 42. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 22, 2019

Hey, when you’re 42 years old and still playing quarterback in the NFL, one big block a year is more than acceptable.