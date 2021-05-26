Julian Edelman Reacts To Adam Vinatieri’s Retirement News

The greatest clutch kicker in NFL history, former Patriots and Colts standout Adam Vinatieri, officially retired from the NFL today.

Vinatieri’s resume is insane. He kicked for 24 seasons with New England (1996-2005) and Indianapolis (2006-19, winning three Super Bowls, making three All-Pro teams and setting the NFL record for points scored in the process.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who also retired this offseason, never overlapped with Vinatieri in New England, but the pair know each other well from competing against each other. Edelman sent Vinatieri a nice retirement message on Twitter this afternoon.

“See you at the old folks home bubs. Congrats on the career @adamvinatieri #MrClutch,” Edelman wrote.

Unlike Edelman, whose Hall of Fame credentials have been the subject of intense online debates, Vinatieri is a no-brainer to be enshrined in Canton. It should happen as soon as he is on the ballot.

You can’t tell the story of the NFL without mentioning Vinatieri, whose improbable kicks in the snow during “The Tuck Rule Game” helped springboard the Patriots’ dynasty.