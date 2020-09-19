Julian Edelman Reacts To Cam Newton Taking A Lot Of Hits

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman isn’t too worried about New England quarterback Cam Newton taking a lot of hits this season.

The New England offense has looked plenty different this season with Newton at the helm. Edelman’s been used to playing with Tom Brady – a quarterback who rarely ran a designed quarterback run other than a quarterback sneak. Newton, on the other hand, is a natural runner.

The Patriots quarterback carried the rock 14 times for 75 yards and two scores in his Patriots’ debut last Sunday. There’s always a concern too many carries by a quarterback could end up resulting in more injuries. But Edelman’s not too concerned.

The Patriots receiver is confident in the New England coaching staff helping Newton remain healthy this season.

“I think our coaching staff is going to do the best they can to put him in the best situation to go out and help lead this team, and lead this offense whether that’s running, throwing, that’s up to Coach [Josh] McDaniels,” Edelman said Friday, via Pro Football Talk. “Cam’s a big man. He plays smart. If you really watch, he didn’t take any crazy hits. He looks like a really fast defensive end playing, guys are bouncing off of him. . . . I’m sure the coaching staff will be thinking of those things. He’s a smart football player. I’m sure he will take care of himself.”

Cam Newton’s dealt with injury issues these past few years because of his commitment to the run game.

But if Newton can find a way to run safely and protect his body, the Patriots quarterback should have no problem playing the entire 2020 season.

Newton and the Patriots get back on the field this Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.