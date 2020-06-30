Julian Edelman Reacts To Patriots Signing QB Cam Newton

All hope is not lost for the Patriots ahead of the 2020 season. New England WR Julian Edelman is ready to get back to work.

Tom Brady’s shocking decision to leave the Patriots for Tampa Bay this offseason hurt the team’s chances of making another Super Bowl run. But in reality, the 42-year-old Brady is close to retirement anyways. No. 12’s decision could be a blessing in disguise for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

Many expected Jarrett Stidham to be named the starter for New England this year – and that’s still plausible. But after the Patriots’ signing of former NFL MVP Cam Newton, Stidham may have to sit on the bench for a few more years.

Edelman, for one, is thrilled about the Patriots’ latest quarterback addition. The veteran wideout posted an incredible graphic on Twitter, showing both Edelman and Newton in a New England uniform. Check out Edelman’s latest post in the tweet below.

It certainly appears Edelman has moved on from Brady’s decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay. If Newton can remain healthy this upcoming season, the Patriots should be a legitimate AFC contender, once again.

It’ll be exciting to see what Belichick and the Patriots’ offense can do for Newton. New England has a knack for fitting an offensive system to its players, rather than forcing players to run a system they’re not comfortable with.

Newton and Edelman will likely connect on plenty of big plays this upcoming season.