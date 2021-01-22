Julian Edelman misses catching passes from Tom Brady and playing alongside Rob Gronkowski. He admitted as much in an interview this week.

Brady, Edelman and Gronk were practically unstoppable during their time in New England. The trio was broken up when Gronk retired following the 2018-19 season. Brady then played just one more year with the Patriots before he left the Patriots for Tampa Bay, leaving Edelman behind in the process.

Edelman is still a member of the Patriots. He caught 21 passes for 315 yards in six games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in October.

It’s been a tough going for Edelman this season, and his season-ending surgery was just one of the challenges. The Pats receiver has had to watch Brady and Gronk have success in Tampa Bay without him. While difficult to witness, Edelman is happy for his former teammates.

“I wanna see those guys do well,” Edelman said of Brady and Gronk during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” via Clutch Points. “It’s awesome seeing Gronk and Tommy doing well and playing and making big plays … it’s obviously, definitely weird, but it is what it is.”

Julian Edelman’s future is up in the air. He’s 34 years old and coming off a season-ending knee surgery.

Prior to his injury, though, he was playing at a high level. Still, the Pats are undergoing a rebuild and could look to move Edelman and acquire younger receivers in the process.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, meanwhile, will square off with the Packers in the NFC Championship this weekend. The winner advances to Super Bowl LV.