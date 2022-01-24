Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady’s Playoff Loss

The 2021 playoffs have been pretty rough on former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. But it’s not just his pride that’s hurting. His wallet is too.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, Edelman put down two massive bets on his Patriots and his former quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Tom Brady, to both make the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 each on those teams with promo money he received from his WynnBET sportsbook.

As you know by now, Edelman lost those two bets. After the Bucs lost to the Rams yesterday, WynnBET decided to have some fun with him.

WynnBET tweeted “We’ll keep the $100k instead.” To which Edelman responded with this iconic Michael Scott gif:

The Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen had five touchdowns and only four incompletions as the Patriots offense utterly failed to keep up with them.

Yesterday we saw the Bucs fall into a 27-3 hole, only for Tom Brady to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. But the Rams got the ball back with just enough time to drive down for a game-winning field goal, ending Brady’s attempt at winning an eighth Super Bowl.

Sorry Julian. Better luck next time.

At least he’s still got more than enough money to not feel the loss that much. There’s always next year!