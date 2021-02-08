Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady just won another Super Bowl. So did Rob Gronkowski. What about Julian Edelman? His season ended months ago.

Brady and Gronk just wrapped up their first season with the Buccaneers, and it ended in ultimate glory. Tampa Bay dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a statement 31-9 victory.

It’s been over a year since Edelman was catching passes from Brady in New England, and there’s no doubt he misses doing so. The veteran wideout hasn’t stopped talking about his longtime friend and former teammate via social media.

Following Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win, Edelman sent a message to Brady. The veteran receiver called No. 12 the “best ever in all sports.”

💍 💍 💍 💍

💍 💍 💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady convinced Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay. Perhaps a Brady-Julian Edelman reunion could be in the works.

Edelman’s future with the Patriots is uncertain. He dealt with injuries which held him out of most of the 2020 season. There’s serious speculation New England will wind up cutting Edelman in coming months. Doing so would then open the door for the veteran receiver to potentially land in New England. There’s no doubt Edelman wants another shot at winning a Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, Edelman’s happy for his former quarterback and longtime friend. No. 12 has another Super Bowl ring to add to his collection after the Bucs took down the Chiefs on Sunday.