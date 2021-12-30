Julian Edelman Reveals He Has Some ‘Beef’ With Tom Brady

On this week’s edition of Inside The NFL, Julian Edelman was asked if he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win back-to-back Super Bowls. This led to an interesting revelation from the former New England Patriots wide receiver.

Edelman acknowledged the Buccaneers could win the Super Bowl, but he doesn’t think it’ll happen due to their injury situation.

“Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year,” Edelman said, via CBS Boston. “I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now.”

The Buccaneers recently lost Chris Godwin to a torn ACL. His absence will most likely affect their offense. With Godwin out, NFL analyst Brandon Marshall was curious if Tom Brady called Edelman to see if he’d want to come out of retirement.

“Nah, Tom hasn’t called me,” Edelman replied. “And in fact, you know … we have a little beef right now.”

The Inside The NFL crew asked Edelman to elaborate on his “beef” with Brady. He denied the opportunity, though.

“We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now. I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said.”

Brady and Edelman had such a strong connection on and off the field in New England. It’d be a shame if their friendship ruined over this issue, albeit no one knows what truly happened behind closed doors.

Once the 2021 season is over, Brady and Edelman can work out their differences.