Julian Edelman Reveals What Tom Brady Was Like In The Huddle

Now that Julian Edelman is officially retired, he’s giving NFL fans a behind-the-scenes look at his time with the New England Patriots.

During a recent appearance on ‘Pardon My Take,’ Edelman was asked who had the best eyes in the huddle. As you’d expect, the nod went to Tom Brady.

“Brady’s got insane huddle eyes,” Edelman said. “You know, he’s already got the ‘Zoolander’ blue steel-like look. He’ll give you that eye and be like ‘Jules, let’s go!’”

Edelman then shifted over to Gronkowski and said that he has the funniest huddle eyes in the NFL.

“The funniest eyes would be Gronk. Gronk would be looking at you like — that’s the one guy who’s got a good poker face. You just don’t know where it’s going. You’d look in Gronk’s eyes and be like, ‘Man, is Gronk tired? What’s going on?’ Then he’d have like a 50-yard catch and beat six guys and he’d come in, ‘Ugh, I’m a little tired after that one.’”

Edelman describing the best eyes in the huddle was great on today’s @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/IfReMc6kpu — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 21, 2021

Even though Brady, Edelman and Gronkowski have really different personalities in the huddle, their skillsets complemented each other extremely well. That trio formed one of the best passing attacks in football and managed to win multiple Super Bowls together.

Hopefully, Edelman shares more stories from his time in New England later this year.