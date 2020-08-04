Julian Edelman Sends Birthday Message To His Ex-QB, Tom Brady

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are keeping their friendship alive, despite playing for different teams in different cities this season.

Edelman has been one of Brady’s favorite targets over the years. The two have played together for 10 years in New England. This year will be the first Brady and Edelman aren’t together on the football field.

The veteran Brady is off to Tampa Bay after signing a two-year deal with the Bucs this off-season. Meanwhile, Edelman will now be catching passes from former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

The two may not be playing together any longer. But Edelman is doing all he can to keep their friendship alive. The Pats WR sent a birthday message to Brady on Monday as the veteran QB celebrated his 43 birthday. You can view Edelman’s Instagram here.

“Brothers, always,” Edelman wrote on Instagram in a birthday message to Brady. “Happy birthday old man.”

Edelman himself would be considered an “old man” in terms of football years. Not many 34-year-old receivers can do what Edelman’s able to do. Which just goes to show how remarkable Brady is at 43-years-old.

The veteran quarterback has a pivotal season ahead of him. Analysts believe Brady’s way past his prime. He has a chance to prove his doubters wrong this season in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Edelman and the Patriots’ 2020 season commences that same day in an AFC East battle versus the Miami Dolphins.