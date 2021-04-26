Julian Edelman Sends Clear Message About The Hall Of Fame

Ever since Julian Edelman officially announced his retirement, the NFL world has been debating his Hall of Fame chances.

While Edelman doesn’t have typical Hall of Fame wide receiver numbers, he was one of the best postseason players in recent NFL history. Is that enough to make it to Canton, Ohio?

Tom Brady said back in 2019 that it was possible for his then-New England Patriots teammate.

“[Julian Edelman will] be in the Patriot Hall of Fame, and he could be a Pro Football Hall of Famer at some point, too. What he’s accomplished in his career is nothing short of spectacular,” Brady told The Greg Hill Show.

It’s not up to Brady, though.

Edelman, meanwhile, appears to have a pretty good mindset when it comes to the Hall of Fame. While he would obviously love to make it, reaching Canton was never his main goal as an NFL player. His main goal was to win championships and he accomplished that.

“I didn’t grow up thinking about a Hall of Fame,” he told Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take. “I grew up thinking about hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.”

Edelman was able to do that three times, as he and the Patriots won three Super Bowls together.