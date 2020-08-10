Julian Edelman Shares First Comments On Tom Brady’s Departure

The Patriots’ offense will be Tom Brady-less for the first time in 20 years. But the New England “train keeps moving,” according to Julian Edelman.

Edelman’s spent the last ten years catching passes from the legendary Brady. The two haven’t just developed a strong on-field chemistry. Edelman and Brady remain strong friends to this day.

Edelman will have a new quarterback throwing to him this season, though. Brady is off to Tampa Bay for the final chapter of his historic career. Meanwhile, the Patriots signed free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

There’s no doubt Edelman’s saddened by Brady’s decision. But as Bill Belichick has instructed in the past, “the train keeps moving.”

Julian Edelman, who meets with reporters for the first time since January, is asked about Tom Brady’s departure. “Obviously we have played a lot of ball together and I love him to death,” Edelman says. “But the train keeps moving, as it will when I’m not playing here.” pic.twitter.com/nOmjqG7btx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 10, 2020

Edelman’s clearly focused on trying to improve as a receiver as the Patriots being a new era of football in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick would be proud. The New England head coach has implemented a system which doesn’t get interrupted or slowed down by many things. But it’ll tough to overcome the loss of Brady.

No. 12 has been the catalyst of the Pats’ offense over all these years. Now, the offense gets handed over to Cam Newton.

Edelman, Newton, Belichick and the Patriots begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.