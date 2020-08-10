Julian Edelman Shares His First Impression Of QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton has already made a big impression on WR Julian Edelman as the Patriots prepare for the 2020 season.

Edelman’s spent his entire NFL career catching passes from Tom Brady. The two developed one of the strongest on-field connections in the league. That connection has come to an end this off-season.

Brady will play the final chapter of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots had to scramble to find a quarterback in the meantime, leading to the signing of Newton to a one-year deal.

There’s no doubt Edelman’s going to work hard no matter who his quarterback is. But the New England receiver is already impressed by Newton as the two gear up for the 2020 season.

Julian Edelman, on Cam Netwton: “He’s a specimen, for sure. When you first meet him…just his stature. The dude is large." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 10, 2020

Cam Newton’s stature has always been impressive. He’s as big if not bigger than most defensive ends. Couple his size with his throwing talent and overall speed and you’ve got yourself one of the most-physically impressive players in the NFL.

“He’s a specimen, for sure,” Edelman said of Newton. “When you first meet him…just his stature. The dude is large.”

Stature doesn’t equate to success in the NFL, though. Newton’s struggled to remain healthy these past few years. When he’s been healthy, he hasn’t played all too well, either.

But in a system like the New England offense, Newton has the potential to shine. We’ll get to witness Newton in a Patriots uniform for the first time on Sept. 13 in New England’s season-opener against the Dolphins.