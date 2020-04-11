Julian Edelman Takes Shot At FS1 Host Nick Wright

Last week, Nick Wright discussed a hypothetical trade scenario where Julian Edelman would be sent to the Detroit Lions. It took a few days for the former Super Bowl MVP to respond, but he finally shared his thoughts on this potential move.

Simply put it, the star wideout for the Patriots is not a fan of Wright’s recent take. He responded to the First Things First post that said “If Bob Quinn & Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian Edelman, I’m out!”

Edelman’s response wasn’t very long, but it sure was lethal. This morning, he tweeted “Nice hairline bro” at Wright.

It’s unclear if Edelman’s tone was serious or playful. What makes this exchange so bizarre is that he responded extremely early in the morning.

Nice hairline bro — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 11, 2020

Wright eventually responded to Edelman, saying “Yes, the quarantine has been bad for a number of things, not the least of which is my hair situation. Such is life.”

He also threw shade at Edelman’s most recent off-field issue.

Julian! Good to hear from you, in the middle of the night, responding to a week old clip. Yes, the quarantine has been bad for a number of things, not the least of which is my hair situation. Such is life. Congrats on ducking charges for the vandalism & public intox rap, tho! https://t.co/8War9zIigT — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 11, 2020

Whether you like him or not, Wright does a great job of captivating his audience with strong takes. After all, he was crowned the most annoying person in sports media for 2019.

Who do you think has the upper hand in this Twitter war: Julian Edelman or Nick Wright?