Julian Edelman Teased Fans With Post About Potential Reunion With Tom Brady

Given that it’s April Fool’s Day, it’s been hard to parse some of the real stories from the fake ones today. New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman isn’t making that any easier right now.

Taking to Twitter today, Edelman posted a Jack Sparrow gif where the Pirates of the Caribbean protagonist says, “It’s a pirate’s life for me. Savvy?”

The obvious implication there is that Edelman is reuniting with his former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Edelman corrected the record soon afterwards.

About a half hour after after posting the Jack Sparrow gif, Edelman replied with a new gif. “APRIL FOOLS” reads in a big watermark as Nicolas Cage laughs underneath it.

Julian Edelman is heading into his final year with the New England Patriots. He’s been with the Patriots since they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

But while he may be joking about going to the Buccaneers right now, the potential move has to be appealing on some level. Edelman some of his success to Tom Brady, who tore it up with the Bucs last year en route to winning his seventh Super Bowl.

Rob Gronkowski was willing to unretire and leave New England to join up with Brady. Perhaps Edelman will too at some point this coming year.

Will Julian Edelman finish his NFL career with the Patriots?