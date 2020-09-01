Julian Edelman Was Asked To Compare Tom Brady, Cam Newton

The 2020 NFL season will bring fans plenty of interesting storylines, but arguably the biggest is the absence of Tom Brady in New England.

Brady decided to take his talents South, signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not long after the Patriots lost one MVP quarterback, they gained another.

New England inked former league MVP Cam Newton to an extremely team-friendly deal this offseason. In recent weeks, head coach Bill Belichick has been raving about Newton’s work ethic.

With Newton tearing it up in camp, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was asked to compare Newton and Brady. Edelman didn’t take the bait, making it clear he won’t talk about players who don’t play for the Patriots.

“I’m not here to talk about players on other teams … I enjoy Cam. We’re going to leave it at that,” Edelman said via Patriots beat reporter Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Bill Belichick has trained his team well when it comes to comments regarding players from other teams.

Edelman made it clear he loves his new teammate, though.

“He just has a good energy about him,” Edelman said about Cam. “He’s very energetic and has a lot of energy to him. He makes it fun. He’s always in a pretty good mood from the time that he’s been here. I can’t speak on any other place or this that, but from what I have seen and what I have learned, he seems like a guy who loves football, has an energy about him and enjoys it. He enjoys football.”

Patriots fans should be excited about the upcoming season.