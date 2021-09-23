Julian Edelman Was Asked Who He’ll Be Rooting For Next Week

Next Thursday will be a special game as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Gillette Stadium for a reunion with the New England Patriots – the team he turned into the greatest dynasty in NFL history. But who will former Patriot and longtime Brady-friend Julian Edelman be rooting for in the game?

In a recent interview, Edelman said that he’s rooting for “Foxboro” – not identifying either team. He said that he can’t take sides because he’s “in the media now” and opted to “take the 5th.”

“Foxboro…” Edelman said. But he quickly corrected himself and joked, “I’m in the media now. I can’t take sides now…gonna have to take the 5th now.”

Edelman played his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots. But he played all but one of his 12 seasons with Tom Brady as his teammate.

Injuries limited Julian Edelman to just six games in 2020 while Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.

There was speculation early in the offseason that Edelman might join Brady in Tampa Bay like Rob Gronkowski did. But Edelman chose to retire instead. He now works as an NFL analyst for CBS.

There’s no doubt he’ll be in attendance for the Thursday Night Football tilt between his former team and his former quarterback.

He’s most likely going to leave both happy and sad at the same time.

