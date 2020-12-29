Katie Nolan’s Joke About Cam Newton’s Schedule Is Going Viral

Everyone was joking about Cam Newton’s schedule that went viral during Monday night’s New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills broadcast.

According to the broadcast, the Patriots’ starting quarterback has quite a schedule.

Newton apparently gets up before 5 a.m. and doesn’t have his first sip of coffee until after 8 a.m. We’re not exactly sure why that’s the case, but ESPN claims it’s true.

While everyone was making jokes about Newton’s schedule, ESPN host Katie Nolan had perhaps the most-viral (and relatable) tweet of them all.

KATIE NOLAN

MORNING SCHEDULE 9:30 AM Alarm goes off

10:00 AM Alarm goes off

10:30 AM Alarm goes off

11:00 AM Alarm goes off pic.twitter.com/NUw87AnZAp — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) December 29, 2020

Now that’s a reasonable schedule.

Newton, meanwhile, has struggled for most of the 2020 season. Maybe he would be better off getting more than 5 hours of sleep a night? That’s just a thought.

The Patriots’ quarterback expressed major frustration with his performance on Monday night, as New England was blown out by Buffalo.

“It’s extremely frustrating, knowing what you’re capable of, having belief in yourself,” Newton told reporters. “It’s just not showing when it counts the most.”

Newton was benched in the second half of Monday night’s loss to Buffalo. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce if Newton or Jarrett Stidham will be starting under center in Week 17.