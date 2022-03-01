Patriots Player Explains How Bill Belichick Changed His Life

Even at this stage in his career, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is making a huge impact on his players.

During an appearance on fubo Sports Network’s “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch,” Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne revealed how Belichick positively changed his career.

It turns out the Patriots conduct hydration tests before practices. Bourne was held out of practice one time because he failed the test. From that day forward, Bourne developed a routine that improved his hydration.

“He [Belichick] taught me really how to hydrate,” Bourne said. “He sat me out of practice because I failed the hydration test. … This is what I needed, though. Because I want to buy in. I’m trying to be the best I can be. And this is how they work, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to figure this out.’ And I kind of just found a routine. I wasn’t hydrating in San Francisco at all.”

Bourne noticed a significant change to his physique once he started hydrating the right way.

“Over time, I just learned how to drink water in the morning, drinking it all until practice, and I just found myself getting better,” Bourne added. “Like, now my body’s feeling better. I could make it through practice easy. I could go longer after practice, throw extra and things like that. … I put on 10 pounds of muscle.”

In his first season in New England, Bourne had 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Bourne will try to put up even better numbers in 2022.