Key Patriots Special Teamer Placed On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots will be without reserve linebacker and key special teamer Harvey Langi for at least the next three games.

Langi suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday’s 54-13 blowout win over the New York Jets, the team that he spent the last two seasons with. The earliest he’ll be able to return is against the Atlanta Falcons on November 18.

In seven games this year, Langi has played in 53% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. He’s accounted for a pair of tackles–a solo stop against the New Orleans Saints and an assisted tackle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Langi also started on defense against the Jets on Sunday in place of the injured Dont’a Hightower.

At 3-4 after Sunday’s win, the Patriots are 1 1/2 games behind the 4-2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. They have their work cut out for them this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Kickoff for Chargers-Patriots will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.