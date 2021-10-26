The Spun

Key Patriots Special Teamer Placed On Injured Reserve

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots kick off to the Baltimore Ravens to start their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will be without reserve linebacker and key special teamer Harvey Langi for at least the next three games.

Langi suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday’s 54-13 blowout win over the New York Jets, the team that he spent the last two seasons with. The earliest he’ll be able to return is against the Atlanta Falcons on November 18.

In seven games this year, Langi has played in 53% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. He’s accounted for a pair of tackles–a solo stop against the New Orleans Saints and an assisted tackle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Langi also started on defense against the Jets on Sunday in place of the injured Dont’a Hightower.

At 3-4 after Sunday’s win, the Patriots are 1 1/2 games behind the 4-2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. They have their work cut out for them this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Kickoff for Chargers-Patriots will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.

