Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season.

Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.

"He experienced a partial tear Dec. 12 against the Cardinals, and played through it Dec. 18 against the Raiders," Reiss tweeted. "He is expected to be recovered by the spring."

Cardona's absence is bigger than just the Patriots having to find a new long snapper too. The Navy alum, who was a fifth-round pick of New England in 2015, has never missed a game in his NFL career.

He has played in 127 straight regular season games, 140 including the postseason.

Tucker Addington, who was signed to New England's practice squad last week, is primed to take over for Cardona starting this weekend.

The Patriots will face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon.