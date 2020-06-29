Kurt Warner Has Interesting Comparison For Cam Newton, Patriots

Kurt Warner and Cam Newton had about as opposite of a rise up the NFL mountain as any two players could have.

Newton was a Heisman Trophy winner and a national champion who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011. Warner went undrafted out of FCS’ Northern Iowa in 1994, and played in the AFL and NFL Europe for four years before getting his NFL shot.

And yet, Kurt Warner believes that Cam might be able to replicate the success he had with the Arizona Cardinals that served as a precursor to his Hall of Fame induction. In a recent article for NFL.com, Warner expressed his belief that Cam can rebound from his recent slump and image issue to become a star again – just like he did.

“The good news is, I am a walking example that perception is NOT always reality,” Warner wrote. “I was given two more opportunities — with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals — to prove that the overriding perception of me as a player was not accurate. I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more.

“Knowing Cam’s track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league.”

Like Cam Newton, @kurt13warner hit a surprising career speed bump for a former MVP. With Newton ready for Act 2 with the Patriots, the Hall of Fame QB revisits what it was like to have to reclaim his reputationhttps://t.co/hFD2Q7Jf8K pic.twitter.com/tG4A7GHHUF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 29, 2020

Interestingly enough, Cam Newton is the first NFL MVP since Kurt Warner to join a team in free agency after another NFL MVP left that team in the same offseason.

Warner’s not a perfect comparison, but there’s definitely an example out there for Cam to follow.