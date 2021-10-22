Kurt Warner Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Mac Jones

The Spun

The New England Patriots haven’t been very successful through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown enough potential to make fans believe he can be the team’s starting quarterback for a long, long time.

In six starts this season, Jones has 1,472 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and six interceptions. There have been some growing pains in his first NFL season, but the main takeaway is that he isn’t scared of the big moment. He proved that against the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an appearance on The Next Pats Podcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner revealed his early thoughts on Jones.

Warner is impressed with Jones’ production thus far, albeit there are some questions that remain about the Alabama product’s ceiling in the NFL.

“There’s some things that I really, really like that I’m seeing from Mac Jones that lets me know this guy is going to be a good quality starter in this league for a long time,” Warner said. “The one question will be: Will he be a championship-type quarterback? And if he is, what will that look like? Where does he make the game-changing plays for his team.”

Jones isn’t nearly as athletic as the other quarterbacks who were taken in his draft class. However, his accuracy and efficiency from the pocket may allow him to overcome that obstacle.

We’ll see if Jones can continue his impressive rookie season on Sunday against the New York Jets.

