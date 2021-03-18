Kyle Van Noy Reacts To Coming Back To The Patriots

The Patriots have been busy at work this offseason, scooping up any free agent that Bill Belichick and the front office desire. On Wednesday night, New England made another move agreeing to a reunion with a former two-time Super Bowl winner.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to a deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. He previously played under Belichick in New England as a key member of the Super Bowl LI and LIII championship teams.

Due to a shrinking cap and underwhelming production in 2020, the Dolphins chose to release Van Noy earlier this offseason, allowing the veteran 29-year-old to hit the open market and find a new situation. Given his history in New England, the Patriots seemed like an obvious choice and he made things official on Wednesday.

Van Noy made the announcement from his Twitter account, sending a message to the franchise’s faithful.

“Pats Nation, I’m back!” Van Noy said. “Let’s get it.”

Van Noy will agree to terms of a two-year deal, worth up to $13.2 million, per Mike Garafolo.

The 29-year-old played in 14 games in Miami in 2020, posting 69 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles. His release came as a bit of surprise, but given his age and his hefty contract, the Dolphins decided to let him explore the open market.

Van Noy last played in New England in 2019, when he posted a career-high in sacks (6.5). The year prior, he racked up 92 total tackles, showing that he clearly has the potential to thrive in Belichick’s defense. Van Noy will turn 30 prior to the start of 2021, but still has plenty left in the tank.

Most importantly, the experienced linebacker will add a veteran to the Patriots locker room. With New England coming off its worst season in two decades, Van Noy will be a welcome presence.