Former Patriots Player Appears To Have Telling Comment About Bill Belichick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For roughly half of his NFL career, Kyle Van Noy has worked under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. This season, however, he'll get to learn from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Speaking to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times this week, Van Noy revealed that he's been a fan of Staley for a while. He also admit that he's excited to learn from a younger coach.

“I’ve been a fan of him for a while,” Van Noy said. “He’s a good person too. … It’s refreshing to have a young coach with his mindset to lead a team and to be around him and really, truly feed off that.”

Some fans believe Van Noy is throwing a jab at Belichick with these remarks. However, there's no guarantee he intended to knock down his former coach.

Van Noy did address his time with the Patriots during this interview. He said their environment was perfect for him early in his career.

Now that Van Noy is a seasoned veteran, he believes he belongs on the Chargers.

“I like this environment,” he said. “I’m ready for it. It’s new and it’s refreshing, for sure. There’s a time and place from every environment. I think that was good for me when I was [early] in my career and needed those things. Where I’m at in my career now, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

The Chargers certainly have the talent to make some noise this fall. Whether or not they'll live up to their expectations is a different story.