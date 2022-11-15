Longtime NFL Running Back Has Blunt Admission On Bill Belichick

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is considered a legend by many people around the league. Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy doesn't agree with that sentiment though.

While on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" show this Tuesday, McCoy made it clear that he doesn't believe Belichick is a legendary coach.

McCoy thinks Belichick was "blessed" to have Tom Brady as his quarterback.

"He's had Tom Brady. If you take away Tom Brady, do you know what he is? He's under .500," McCoy said. "I think he was very blessed to have Tom Brady. And now that he doesn't have Tom Brady, he's like all the other good coaches -- Marvin Lewis, Rex Ryan, he's in that class."

McCoy continued: "I think he is a good coach. All ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him’. That’s bullcrap."

McCoy will certainly deal with some pushback from NFL fans for this take.

The Patriots haven't looked very sharp without Brady, no one will deny that. However, the team's dynasty in the early 2000s wasn't driven simply by its star quarterback. The defense played a major role in their success.

On the flip side, it's important to note that McCoy played with Brady on the Buccaneers. He's obviously going to side with his former teammate whenever he can.