Longtime Patriots Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Retiring

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet.

The Patriots will be losing another coach going into the offseason after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took the Raiders head-coaching gig.

Patriots running back coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“It should only be a matter of time before longtime Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears announces his retirement after 31 NFL seasons and 25 with the Patriots,” Reiss wrote in his column. “The possibility of doing some part-time work for the team could potentially be on the table, but as one longtime colleague of Fears relayed, it’s a blow when salt-of-the-earth people leave the profession.”

Fears began working with the Patriots in his current stint in 1999, which is right before Bill Belichick got there.

He’s worked with numerous running backs over the years, including James White, Kevin Faulk, Damien Harris, Corey Dillon, and many more.

Belichick will have to fill his role and that could mean Vinnie Sunseri gets his role. Per NESN, he served as the co-running backs coach alongside Fears this season.

Getting both of these hires right will be crucial to the success of the Patriots for next season.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.