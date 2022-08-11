Longtime Patriots Running Back Announces His Retirement

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Fireworks explode before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

After spending eight years in the NFL, New England Patriots running back James White has decided to retire.

Unfortunately for White, he has been dealing with a right hip injury since last year. His status for this upcoming season was up in the air because of it.

White announced his retirement on Thursday by sharing a heartfelt letter on social media.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of New England as a Patriot," White wrote. "Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL, and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much a part of a journey."

White continued: "To say that Foxboro will always hold a special place in my heart is an understatement. It's been the most significant chapter of my adulthood; my kids were born here; it's the place we know the best as adults and where I have grown and created my family."

Here's the full statement from White:

White will finish his career with 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had 1,278 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

The most memorable performance of White's career came in Super Bowl LI. The versatile running back had 139 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots fans will never forget White's contributions from 2014 to 2021.