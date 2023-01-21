Longtime Patriots Star Has Offer For Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals to teammates during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady hasn't announced his plans for the 2023 season, but that won't stop players from trying to recruit him.

During an appearance on NFL GameDay, Patriots safety Devin McCourty offered his thoughts on Brady's future in the NFL.

McCourty revealed that he'd like to see Brady return to the Patriots. He said he'd also return to the team if the seven-time Super Bowl champion is on board.

"I think for Tom, it’s figuring it out — and he said that. He’s going to take some time," McCourty said. "What I want him to do? Go back to New England. I’ll go back too, if he goes."

Even though McCourty would like to reunite with Brady in New England, he actually thinks the legendary quarterback could end up in Tennessee.

"What [do] I think he’s going to do? He’s going to keep playing. I think a team like the Titans, he has [Mike] Vrabel down there. It’s not too far from his family being on the east coast, different than going all the way out to Vegas."

McCourty is also set to be a free agent this offseason. Perhaps he'll wait for Brady to make a decision before signing his own contract.

Brady will reportedly take time to think about his future. It's unclear when he'll announce his decision.