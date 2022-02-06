Longtime Patriots Veteran Expected To Return In 2022

Over the last 14 seasons, Matthew Slater has been an integral part of the New England Patriots’ success as a special teams stalwart.

Bill Belichick has always placed a high value on special teams play, and Slater still contributes at a high-level in that phase of the game. He earned his 10th Pro Bowl selection in 2021, recording 11 tackles and providing his usually effective kick coverage.

Slater, who will turn 37 in September, is set to be a free agent. While he is clearly coming to the end of his career, he might not be ready to hang up his cleats.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote this weekend that if Belichick wants Slater back in 2022, there’s a good chance he’ll be willing to sign on for another year.

If Belichick decides it would benefit the 2022 Patriots to have longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater around, my sense is that it wouldn’t take much arm-twisting for the respected veteran to sign back on for another season. Some close to Slater don’t believe he’s ready to retire.

A defensive back and kick returner in college at UCLA, Slater is officially listed as a wide receiver on the Patriots’ roster. However, he has only caught one pass in his career, along with two rushing attempts.

He makes his bones on special teams. We’ll see if he is doing that again next season.