Look: Antonio Brown’s Patriots Instagram Post Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a message on social media that sent the NFL world into a frenzy.

Over the past few weeks, Brown has worked out with several NFL quarterbacks. Earlier this offseason, he hit the field with his cousin, Marquise Brown, and Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Just a few weeks later, he was on the field with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. Of course, those workouts sparked rumors that he could sign with either team.

Another team was added to the growing list of rumored potential landing spots on Wednesday. The free agent wide receiver posted a photo of himself in a New England Patriots jersey.

Although he only had a short stint with the Patriots, it’s clear he enjoyed his time playing alongside Tom Brady. With Cam Newton under center, it looks like he might want back into the organization.

Brown only played one game as member of the Patriots. In his lone contest he racked up four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

He had immediate chemistry with Tom Brady, but the Patriots are likely headed into the 2020 season without either one on the roster.

Reports have suggested several teams are interested in Brown – namely the Ravens and Seahawks. He could face a suspension during the 2020 season, if a team takes a chance on him.

Would Bill Belichick welcome him back to the team?